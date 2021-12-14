Danube, Dorothy (Weirich)

BARABOO - Dorothy Danube (Weirich) was born in 1918 and died at the age of 103 at her home on Dec. 10, 2021 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Henry Weirich and Anna (Herr) Weirich and the wife of John Danube (d. 1978). She was born in Merrimac at her family's farm, which was close to the Pioneer Cemetery on what became the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. She went to Kerns Corner School and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1936. When the family was displaced, they moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1941 and finally settled to Baraboo in 1945. In 1943 she attended the Vogue School of Fashion Art in Chicago to study fashion design. Dorothy loved cooking, baking (especially pies and cookies), and gardening (particularly rescuing spider plant babies); to pick and crack hickory nuts; picking berries; and sewing her own clothes. Like her sons, she had a sweet tooth, loved chocolate, and was always snacking on treats. Her family was always grateful for her kindness and her ready smile as well as her experimentation in the kitchen and willingness to try just about anything.

Dorothy is survived by three sons and a daughter, Ted (wife Louy), Tom (wife Cathi), Tim (wife Derena), Virginia (husband Jim); four grandchildren, Cinnamon (partner Matthew), Shana (husband Billy), Hannah (husband Daniel), and Hope (husband Brian); and six great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our gratitude to so many special friends who helped her over the years, but especially to the Marty and Katy Edderer family who did so much for her and were the best neighbors anyone could have, Andy and Sandy Haskins, Tom and Gina Peterson, Tom and Lila Pollard, the staff from Bright Star, Dr. Lownik, the staff from the SSM Health Clinic and Hospital, and the St. Croix Hospice staff who were so very invaluable as support in the end.

The family will hold a private burial service in Dec. 2021 but will hold a celebration of life for all who wish to attend in summer 2022 (date and time TBD). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sauk County Humane Society or The Salvation Army. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.