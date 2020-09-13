Garity, Dorothy

MADISON - Dorothy Garity (nee Daniel) passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, shortly after her 95th birthday. Dorothy was born on a farm near Buckman, Minn., the 11th of 12 children. She moved to St. Cloud, Minn. as a child and moved with her family to Milwaukee when she was 12 years old. She graduated from St. Rose's grade school and West Division High school in Milwaukee.

She married Joseph Garity in 1949. Together, they raised six children in northwest Milwaukee. She lived independently until April of this year, when she moved in with her daughter Kathleen in Madison.

She is survived by her six children Dennis (Marie Franzosa), Maureen, Timothy (Maggie Kuechler), Rosemary (Pauls Youkhanna), Kathleen, and Geralyn; by grandchildren Diana (Theodore Kalivas), Dylan, Matthew (Leigh Mahlum), Patrick, Samantha, and Sean; and by great-grandson Alexander.

