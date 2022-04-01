Dorothy "Dorrie" Goemans

July 17, 2007 - March 25, 2022

NASHUA - Dorothy "Dorrie" Goemans, of Nashua, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the age of fourteen. Dorrie began her life before she was meant to do so, her extremely premature birth requiring her to spend most of her first year in the hospital. She eventually came home with a small clinic's worth of medical equipment and supplies. But, in spite of her rough start and subsequent limitations, no one showed more enjoyment in everything than Dorrie. She loved to feel the wind on her face and move fast - being pushed along by someone, swinging in her swing in the backyard, riding on the bike she was generously granted by Make-a-Wish, or on any amusement park ride which could accommodate her wheelchair.

She loved to watch people who could move their bodies in ways she could not, and was excited by dancers, gymnasts and figure skaters, often flinging her arms in what seemed to be an imitation of what she could see. She was able to try many sports in adaptive form, and enjoyed both downhill skiing and ice skating. She participated in baseball through the Miracle League of Massachusetts for many years, always excited to come up to the tee with her special Princess Sofia bat. We are grateful she was able to get in one last season in the fall of 2021 after the pandemic interruption. While she could not speak using words, her looks and her smile spoke volumes.

She loved riding the bus to school, to go to a place with so many people and activities where there was always something new to see. She adored bright colors and moving lights, the feel of a weighted blanket on her arms, biting down hard on anything that came within reach of her mouth, and laughing inappropriately whenever her siblings got in trouble.

She was a fan of Sesame Street and SpongeBob SquarePants. Their streaming numbers will surely be greatly affected by her passing.

She is predeceased by her grandfather, Donald Butler and her grandmother, Jane Goemans.

She will be missed always by the rest of her family: parents, Kate Butler and Bob Goemans; sister, Elizabeth and brother, Emmett; grandmother, Heidi Butler; uncles: Jeff (Jenn) Butler and Jonathan (Heather) Butler; grandfather, Paul Goemans; uncle, Steve (Jenny) Goemans; and numerous cousins; great-aunts; great-uncles; and more.

She also leaves behind the others who were so important in her life, her teachers and therapists; her home nursing team both past and present; and many caring doctors and other medical professionals.

Friends and family are invited to join us in remembering Dorrie on Thursday, April 7, 2022 between 6-8:00 p.m. at Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry Street, Hudson, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorrie's name to David's House in Lebanon, NH at https://davids-house.org or the Miracle League of Massachusetts in Acton, MA at http://www.miracleleagueofma.com

