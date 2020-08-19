Gosting, Dorothy

MADISON – Dorothy Gosting, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Oakwood Village. Dorothy was born on April 26, 1926, the daughter of Ralph W. and Evelyn (Bridgman) Clark of Markesan, Wis.

Dorothy received her bachelor's and master's degrees in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dorothy married Louis J. Gosting in 1947. Dorothy worked in several departments at the University of Wisconsin, including the Food Research Institute, from 1966 until her retirement in 1992, Dorothy was a member of First United Methodist Church, Methodist Federation for Social Action, Madison Audubon Society, Friends of the Arboretum (Charter Member), and The Nature Conservancy.

Dorothy is survived by cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis.

A graveside service will be held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Rd., Madison, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Memorials contributions can made to First United Methodist Church or the Madison Audubon Society's Goose Pond Sanctuary Fund.

