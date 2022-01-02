Huth, Dorothy Ann "D'Ann"

MADISON - Dorothy Ann "D'Ann" Huth, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of Benjamin and Dorothy (Giddings) Galloway.

D'Ann attended Fond du Lac schools during her primary, middle, and high school years. She then studied at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and it was there that she met her first love, Myron "Mike" Huth. They were married on July 31, 1954. Her education was put on hold for marriage and the birth of her two sons, Jeff and Joel. She re-enrolled and completed her teaching degree at Outagamie County Teaching College in Appleton. D'Ann taught in the Little Chute School System and mainly educated first through third grade children. In addition, due to her vast musical knowledge, she also taught music. D'Ann could play numerous instruments, including piano, guitar, flute and concertina, and she also had a lovely singing voice. Her love of computers also landed her teaching duties in the Little Chute Middle School computer lab and at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Another passion that D'Ann embraced was art. She continued taking art classes (painting and colored pencil) while in her retirement. Her artwork was displayed proudly throughout her home. D'Ann enjoyed nature and would often consult her Audubon Society Field Guides to elucidate an unknown bird or butterfly that triggered her curiosity. She spent many weekends camping with Mike, Jeff and Joel. She would play her guitar and concertina around the nightly campfire. Although D'Ann loved Wisconsin, winters were long. Once she and Mike both retired, they enjoyed the warmth of Brownsville as "winter" Texans. D'Ann loved to golf and was known to keep her ball in the fairway and secured scores that often "flirted" with par. After Mike passed away in 1996, she continued to winter at Palm Resaca and met the second love of her life, Joseph A. Hickey. They were married on March 13, 1999, in Appleton. The pair spent many wonderful days with the Hickey Family at Lake Agnew in Ontario, Canada.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Joseph; granddaughters (Joel and June's daughters), Dr. Hannah Huth Mello (Jackson Moran) and Ms. Lauren Huth Mello; daughter-in-law, June; son-in-law, Gerard (Gerry) Mello; and her "adopted" grandchildren, Avery, Steffen, Katherine and Evan Mello.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Dorothy; husband, Mike; sons, Jeff and Joel; and sister, Charlotte.

A private service will be held, and Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her sons, Jeff and Joel, at Evergreen Cemetery in Middleton, Wis.

Special thanks to the nursing staff at All Saints Memory Care who lovingly cared for D'Ann over the last several years and to Agrace HospiceCare in her last hours. We are forever indebted to Jennifer Daniels, who managed, scheduled, and transported D'Ann to doctor's appointments and checked in on her weekly. She was a Godsend and truly an angel who, along with Dr. Art Walaszek, helped us navigate the stages of Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

