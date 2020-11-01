Jelle, Dorothy E.

MOUNT HOREB - Dorothy E. Jelle, age 98, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home. She was born on June 6, 1922, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Bennett and Alma (Erickson) Paulson.

Dorothy graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1940. She was united in marriage to Donald M. Jelle on Sept. 6, 1943. Together they farmed in the township of Montrose for many years before retiring to Mount Horeb in 1980. Dorothy enjoyed baking and always had cookies when visitors stopped by. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Paul) Wittwer; son, David (Laura) Jelle; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Faye Jelle; brother-in-law, Glenys Jelle; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jelle; father, Bennett Paulson; mother, Alma Paulson; son, Paul Jelle; brother-in-law, Merlin (Doris) Jelle; two sisters-in-law, Pat Jelle and Dorothy (Art) Legler; three sisters, Jenny (Burnell) Einerson, Edna Paulson and Irene (Bill) Johnson; and two brothers, Telmer Paulson and Alvin (Anna) Paulson.

A visitation, that is open to the public, will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Social distancing and face masks are required. A Private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and to her special caregivers, Kristen, Melissa, Jodie and Sarah. Dorothy's neighbors were very attentive and caring to Dorothy for so many years, which allowed her comfort and security.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

