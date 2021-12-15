Karls, Dorothy Mae (Field)

DEFOREST - Dorothy Mae (Field) Karls, age 89, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home in DeForest. She was born May 31, 1932, in Walnut Grove, Minn., to Elmer and Ida (Lohrbach) Loriks. When Dorothy was young, Elmer passed away, and she was raised by her stepfather, Harold Field. Dorothy graduated from Middleton High School and married Roger Meister on March 17, 1951. Together they had three children, Mary, Louis and Glen. Roger passed away on Aug. 11, 1955. As a young widow, Dorothy worked evenings as a waitress until she met Stanley Karls. They were married on Aug. 10, 1957. Together they added five more children to their family, Cathy, Terry, Daryl, Peggy and Kelly. Dorothy worked at home, raising her children. After they were grown, Dorothy worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Revenue, retiring in 1996 after 18 years.

Dorothy loved playing cards and found it an excellent way to stay connected with longtime friends. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and choir member for over 50 years, volunteered for the RSVP and the DeForest Area Community Center and many other organizations.

Dorothy was a woman of deep faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and family was extremely important to her. Dorothy was known to make a large spaghetti dinner for every one of her children's birthdays.

Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Mary (Jon) Moltzau, Louie (Debbie) Meister, Glen (Phyllis) Meister, Cathy (Pat) Ripp, Terry (April) Karls, Daryl (Bryan) Holliday, Peggy (Gary) Ripp and Kelly (Ken) Clemens; 30 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; her sister, Mary Jane Ringelstetter; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stanley Karls; grandson, Andrew; her parents; and her brother, Harold Field.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again on Friday, Dec. 17, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at a later date at St. Olaf Catholic Church.

A special thanks to her dear sister and best friend, Mary Jane Ringelstetter, for always being there for Dorothy through the years.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the DeForest Community and Senior Center or a local charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

