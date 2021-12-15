Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Karls
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Karls, Dorothy Mae (Field)

DEFOREST - Dorothy Mae (Field) Karls, age 89, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home in DeForest. She was born May 31, 1932, in Walnut Grove, Minn., to Elmer and Ida (Lohrbach) Loriks. When Dorothy was young, Elmer passed away, and she was raised by her stepfather, Harold Field. Dorothy graduated from Middleton High School and married Roger Meister on March 17, 1951. Together they had three children, Mary, Louis and Glen. Roger passed away on Aug. 11, 1955. As a young widow, Dorothy worked evenings as a waitress until she met Stanley Karls. They were married on Aug. 10, 1957. Together they added five more children to their family, Cathy, Terry, Daryl, Peggy and Kelly. Dorothy worked at home, raising her children. After they were grown, Dorothy worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Revenue, retiring in 1996 after 18 years.

Dorothy loved playing cards and found it an excellent way to stay connected with longtime friends. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and choir member for over 50 years, volunteered for the RSVP and the DeForest Area Community Center and many other organizations.

Dorothy was a woman of deep faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and family was extremely important to her. Dorothy was known to make a large spaghetti dinner for every one of her children's birthdays.

Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Mary (Jon) Moltzau, Louie (Debbie) Meister, Glen (Phyllis) Meister, Cathy (Pat) Ripp, Terry (April) Karls, Daryl (Bryan) Holliday, Peggy (Gary) Ripp and Kelly (Ken) Clemens; 30 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; her sister, Mary Jane Ringelstetter; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stanley Karls; grandson, Andrew; her parents; and her brother, Harold Field.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again on Friday, Dec. 17, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at a later date at St. Olaf Catholic Church.

A special thanks to her dear sister and best friend, Mary Jane Ringelstetter, for always being there for Dorothy through the years.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the DeForest Community and Senior Center or a local charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

6924 Lake Road

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
623 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
623 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dorothy will long be in my heart as a gentle and loving presence wherever she was. My prayers are with the family.
Sr. Marcia Holthaus
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results