Luening, Dorothy Ellen Hodgskiss "Dottie"

MADISON - Dorothy Ellen Hodgskiss "Dottie" Luening, age 92, passed away peacefully on the evening of Oct. 2, 2020, at Oakwood Village. She was born in Chicago on Jan. 26, 1928, the daughter of Grant H. and Helen (Bancroft) Hodgskiss. She graduated from Proviso Township High School in Maywood, Ill., and went on to receive a B.S. degree in Textiles and Clothing from Iowa State College, and a B.S. degree in Home Economics from Montana State College.

Dottie began her career as a home economics agent, first in the State of Iowa and then in Racine County, where she hosted a twice-weekly radio show on WRJN and published regularly in the Racine Journal-Times and Burlington Standard Press. Her column, "Dits from Dot," provided a variety of information to homemakers. She traveled the state in all kinds of weather to talk about estate planning at Homemaker Club meetings and to discuss budgeting with farm families around their kitchen tables. She moved to Madison in the early 1960s to work in the state Extension office and to complete a master's degree in Home Economics Cooperative Extension. She is named on the "100 Women Wall" in the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, honored for her outreach to Wisconsin communities through her work with University Extension.

In 1966 Dottie married Robert A. "Bob" Luening. Their many shared interests included gardening, Madison Symphony and Madison Savoyards performances, family genealogy, European travels, and their beloved Welsh Corgi dogs. Dottie and Bob were gracious entertainers who welcomed many to their home for good food and conversation. They were members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison.

A skilled seamstress, Dottie had an eye for beautiful fabrics that she fashioned into both clothing and home décor. She was a devoted member of Chapter BC, P.E.O. Sisterhood. For many years she delighted in helping others to research their family roots/genealogy by volunteering in the Microfilm Reading Room at the Wisconsin State Historical Society Library.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Luening; her parents, Grant and Helen Hodgskiss; and her only sister, Ruth Bancroft Guess. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Sincere thanks are extended to the dedicated staff of both Covenant Oaks at Oakwood Village and Agrace Hospice for their tender care of Dottie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705, www.oakwoodvillage.net/support.

