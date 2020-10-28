Miess, Dorothy Jean (Synder)

AVOCA - Dorothy Jean (Synder) Miess, 95, of Avoca, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Riverdale Healthcare Center due to the Covid virus. Dorothy Jean was born on Feb. 2, 1925, on her home farm to Ralph and Esther (Farnolz) Synder in Pulaski Township, Avoca. She married the love of her life, Paul Miess, in 1945, and together they started farming in the Cobb area and later moved the family farm to rural Avoca. Dorothy Jean enjoyed gliding across the dance floor in the arms of her life partner, Paul, traveling, camping, fishing, gardening, playing cards, crocheting, and reading/listening to books. She was a loyal Packers and Brewers fan. Dorothy Jean enjoyed being with family and friends and her employment with the Riverdale Schools in Blue River. She was a great supporter of area activities and attended events of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whenever she and Paul were able, they could be found sitting in the bleachers, cheering on their favorite Riverdale Wrestlers. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and loved singing in its choir. Her strong faith helped her cope as she and Paul suffered through the loss of three children, Sandy, Dick, and Paula.

Dorothy Jean is survived by daughter, Karen (Jerry) Bindl of Muscoda; sons, Don (Shelley) Miess of Avoca and Jim (Julie) Miess of Muscoda; son-in-law, Dave Prohaska of Muscoda; sisters, Elaine Kohlmeyer of Columbus and Mary Sherwin of Nekoosa; brother, Wayne (Jenny) Synder of Avoca; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Betty Miess of Dodgeville; brother-in-law, Glen (Trudy) Miess of Dodgeville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dorothy Jean was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Paul; children, Sandy, Dick and Paula; and sister, Betty Hach.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Riverdale Healthcare Center for their many years of care and support of Dorothy Jean.

A private family mass was held with burial in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Avoca. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials in Dorothy Jean's name be directed to St. Vincent de Paul in Muscoda. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

