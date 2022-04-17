Dorothy E. Peterson

March 15, 1928 – April 11, 2022

MADISON - I trusted that God would guide my children safely through life, that he'd provide a guardian angel to provide that task. He did, I watched as they crossed the bridge, the path--a beginning journey to life for which I supported them.

Our mother, Dorothy Eugenie (Terre) Peterson crossed another bridge with our heavenly father at her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born in Madison on March 15, 1928, to Florent and Jeannie (Alderwerdt) Terrebroodt, who came to America from Stekene, Belgium. As an infant she returned with the family to Belgium only to return again in 1934.

Dorothy graduated from East High School and at the age of 67 received her Human Services Degree from Madison Area Technical College. She worked at Oscar Mayer & Company where she met and eventually married Kermit N. Peterson on Aug. 16, 1952, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Madison.

Our mother nurtured and guided her children in life supporting them in their pursuit of academia, sports, music and whatever dream they wished to pursue. She was a den mother, a Girl Scout leader, a little league baseball coach, a foster parent, and hosted a foreign exchange student from Norway. With her luggage packed, she took pleasure in traveling back to her homeland and with Kermit as a part of the Friendship Force. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Madison Catholic Diocese Choir. She traveled to Italy with the choir to sing for Pope John Paul ll.

Our mother was a woman who was a creative writer, was outgoing, dressed smartly, and engaged in many social outings with her close group of friends, attending many events, especially luncheon dates with the "Red Hat ladies." She and Kermit together planned and built a lovely home for all to enjoy at Lake Sherwood where many gathered for late night campfires. She especially enjoyed listening to her son playing his guitar while her other children would reminisce of days growing up in Waunona Way or Horseshoe Bend. The joy of her life was having family around her, especially her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who were dear to her heart.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kermit N. Peterson; six children, Mike (Linda) Peterson, Terry Peterson, Norman Peterson, Monica (Scott) Snittler, Suzette Peterson and Janeen (Mike) Podgorski; eight grandchildren: Mike, Scott, Sarah, Eric, Adrienne and Stephanie, Troy and Travis; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Terre; brother, Harvey (Donna) Terre; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Louise (Frank) Winkel; brother, Roger (Mary Ann) Terry; and her two loving daughters-in-law who will be waiting for her at the gates of heaven, Jan Peterson and Marita (Keller) Peterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVESTREAM may visit Dorothy's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Care Center for the wonderful care and concern given to our mother, hospice staff for being at her side the past few weeks, and the members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and Sister Georgianna for their prayerful support. Special thanks to Verona Senior Center for providing rides so our father could be at his wife's side daily.

The joy of her life was family and her legacy will live on for generations in the hearts of those touched by her love. Though she has left us today, we will one day unite in heaven. We love you moeke (mother).

Memorials may be gifted in Dorothy's name to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

