Rasmussen, Dorothy Mae Underwood (Skalet)

LAKE MILLS - Dorothy Mae Underwood Rasmussen (Nee Skalet), 99, of Lake Mills, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Columbus Health and Rehab Center.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1921 in Black Earth (Township of Vermont) on the Skalet Homestead, the daughter of the late Sever and Dorothea (Venden) Skalet.

She was a graduate of the Black Earth High School.

On Aug. 18, 1945 she married Lyle Underwood. After marriage they moved to Chicago until 1948, Stoughton 1948 to 1949, Chicago 1949 to 1952, Madison 1952 to 1955, Indianapolis 1955 to 1956, Kansas City 1956 to 1962, N. Kansas City to "Roosterville" farm 1962-1965, Cary, Ill. 1965 to 1972, Waterloo, Wis. in 1972, and finally settling in Lake Mills in 1976. Lyle died May 19, 1990. She later married Richard Rasmussen Aug. 31, 1991. He died on Aug. 29, 2011.

Dorothy had been employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Turk, then Badger Ordinance in Baraboo and later worked for Rayovac.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, its Ladies Aide, the SARAH circle, Lake Mills American Legion Auxiliary and the Vermont Lutheran Church.

Dorothy had played the organ and piano since she was eight years old. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, and growing roses (especially the pink careless dove).

Survivors include one daughter, Mary (Dennis) Kohl; three sons, Rick Underwood, Jeff Underwood, Jerry Underwood; six grandchildren; five great grandsons; other relatives and friends.

Also preceded in death by her son, Kenny; siblings, Grant (Grace) Skalet, Jorgen (Mildred) Skalet, Steven (Inez) Skalet, Gilbert Skalet, Maurice Skalet, Phillip (Ethel) Skalet, Thora (Welbern) Gillette, Phyllis (David) Bower; various nieces and nephews.

Funeral services in Lake Mills will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Friends may call after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church until the time of service.

Funeral services in Black Earth will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Vermont Lutheran Church. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Vermont Lutheran Church until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Vermont Lutheran Church Cemetery.

If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church or Vermont Lutheran Church.

Due to current pandemic, facial covering/masks are encouraged.

