Schwartz, Dorothy (Gahr)

MADISON - Dorothy (Gahr) Schwartz, aka "Svthrt"-yes that is spelled correctly-went to bother Bill, her late husband, on June 7, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Chicago on Dec. 31, 1923, to Ben and Clara (Ackerman) Gahr. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Clara; her brother, Norton Gahr; her daughter, Marlene Schwartz; and William "Bill," her doting husband. New Year's Eve will never be the same. The whole world celebrated her birthday every one of her 97 years.

Dorothy is survived by sons, Howard (Sandy) and Larry; and son-in-law, Steve Weiss.

Dorothy was proud of her grandchildren, Kara Schwartz (Jay Jensen), Alex (Samatha) Weiss, and Samantha (Matt) Klemm; and great-grandchildren, Frankie Klemm and Ruby Weiss. She was also proud of her extended family, Ellie Weiss and her daughter, Abby. Dorothy adopted a great friend, and caretaker, in her last few years: Mary Bond and her husband, Barney. Without the two of them, our lives would have been hell.

In her younger days Dorothy was involved in B'nai Brith, Haddassah, weekly MahJong games, and was known to bowl once in a while in the B'nai Brith Women's League. Dorothy and Bill traveled more than most of the family ever thought they would. As long as there was a casino nearby, Bill would drag Dorothy anywhere in the world: France, Italy, Africa, England, Monaco, and of course their beloved Las Vegas. Dorothy was not fond of gambling, but she was fond of the jewelry she always managed to bring home.

Dorothy was not fond of cooking, not because she didn't know her way around the kitchen, but because she always had to make Bill's favorites – "plain and bland!" Two of her specialties, potato salad and dill pickles, were loved by all - everybody wanted her recipes. Even Bill loved them and would tell anybody who would listen how great they were.

Unfortunately, her meter has expired.

Graveside services will be held on June 10 at 1 p.m. at FOREST HILL CEMETERY in Madison.

