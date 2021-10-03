Sengebusch, Dorothy Helen

MERRIMAC - Dorothy Helen Sengebusch, age 101, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Memory Care in Baraboo on Sept. 28, 2021. She was born in New London on May 25, 1920, to the late Milton and Helen (Poepke) Koebel.

Dorothy was an entrepreneur, which was her dream career in life. She bought a bar and started Dot's Bar in downtown Merrimac. She later moved to Baraboo where she owned and operated the Avalon Bar and renovated a building into her first rental apartments.

Dorothy's Catholic faith was important to her, as she was an active member of St. Mary's of the Sick Catholic Church, Merrimac. She was proud to have served on the village board and volunteered space for school programs and church services. She enjoyed dancing from a young age, being social, card parties, and her time spent working in the taverns she owned.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Helen (Garrett DeLord) Selje; grandchildren, Morgan (Michelle) Halsted, Aaron Halsted, Sydney-Rae (Matt) Smith, Raymond Selje, and Brenda Halsted; three great-grandsons, Jeffrey and Joseph Halsted and Nathan Harvey; a sister, Barb Freeman; and son-in-law, Ray Selje. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, George Halsted, Clarence Weinke, and Frank Sengebusch; a son, Martin Halsted; and a brother, Martin Koebel.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S OF THE SICK, Merrimac, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Merrimac.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.