BRODHEAD - Dorothy Jane (Marker) Shimko, age 94, returned to the heart of God on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1925, in Farmington, Pa., to Jesse Marker and Martha (Kunkle) Marker. Early on, Dorothy said she wouldn't marry a farmer or a pastor because they worked long hours. Then, on July 18, 1944, she married Amos Shimko in Uniontown, Pa. Born and raised on a farm, Amos later answered God's call to the ministry in 1953. This commitment eventually took Dorothy and her family to Briggsville, Wis. in 1958 so Amos could attend Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary.

Dorothy and Amos enjoyed a loving relationship with each other, a precious walk with God, and were dedicated partners in Christian ministry. Sharing her faith and witness in both personal interaction and service, Dorothy was a life-long member of The (United) Methodist Church. She was active in Christian education classes, United Methodist Women, adult choirs and directing children's choirs in congregations they served in Mount Morris/Taylortown/Bald Hill, Pa.; Briggsville/Moundville/Endeavor, Wis.; Mt. Horeb, Wis.; west side Madison, Wis.; Brodhead, Wis.; Spooner/Lakeview, Wis.; and Wauwatosa, Wis. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Dorothy also served the needs of others in a hospital and nursing homes.

Dorothy loved children. When her own children were grown, she provided day care for many years for a child of working parents.

Dorothy gardened all her life, especially organic gardening, freezing and canning thousands of quarts of home-grown food for the family. From the time she was a young homemaker, her home often smelled of freshly baked bread, cake, pie, cookies, and homemade soup and noodles.

In 1988 Dorothy and Amos retired to Brodhead, Wis. After Amos passed away in 2014, Dorothy found another calling in music ministry at Woods Crossing Woods Point. Playing the piano by ear, she delighted the residents in regularly scheduled "sing-alongs." Residents looked forward to these music sessions where they could request their favorite songs.

Dorothy is survived by five children: Deanna (Charles), Dale, Darl (Jacque), Dawn and Devin (Carrie) and six grandchildren: Deborah, Gretchen, Heather, Lexi, Darien and Bryce and nine great-grandchildren as well as four brothers James, Albert, George and Earl and two sisters Arlene and Wanetta. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Amos, her sister Alice, infant sisters Aleta and Thelma, and brothers Glendall, Wilmer, and John.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of UW Health Carbone Cancer Center, Madison; Woods Crossing Woods Point, Brodhead; and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or Building Cambodia, Inc.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Farmington, Pa.

