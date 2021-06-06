Menu
Dorothy Sonsalla
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Sonsalla, Dorothy M. (Habermeyer)

BARABOO - Dorothy M. (Habermeyer) Sonsalla, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

She was born in Taylor County, Wis., on June 24, 1936, to parents Edward and Louise (Fountain) Habermeyer of Stetsonville. She married Everest "Ev" Sonsalla, on June 6, 1956. The couple lived most of their married lives in Baraboo.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years; and children, Daniel Sonsalla of Baraboo, Dean Sonsalla of Baraboo, Diane (Will) Foreman of Otsego, Greg (Joy) Sonsalla of Baraboo, and Vicki (Dale) Harmon of Mauston; daughter-in-law, Heather Sonsalla of Merrillan; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Marion Paul of Abbotsford/Colby; brother-in-law, Melvin Gebert of Medford; and sister-in-law, Bernice Sonsalla of Independence; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, David M. Sonsalla of Merrillan; along with her siblings, Bill (Phyllis) and their son, Wayne, Emery (Mabel), Patricia Gebert and her daughter, Donna, Ruth (Wayne) Bischel; and her in-laws, Bob Paul, Bernice (Dick) Boland and their son, Rick, John Sonsalla, Beatrice (Sister Jean), and Tanner, their dog, who recently led the way to Heaven for her.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Martha's Circle Funeral Group in Baraboo or Parkinson's research (Michael J. Fox Foundation).

Special thanks to the SSM Hospice crew of nurses and CNAs that assisted in keeping Dorothy home.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Jun
11
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
EV and Family, So sorry to hear of Dorothy's death..My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. I think of you both often and the wonderful work you both did when in Dorchester teaching. It was so great you could keep Dorothy at home with caretakers for her. May the wonderful memories and times together help you in the difficult days ahead.
Jo Ann Werner
Friend
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear that Dorothy passed away. If her journey was like "Our" Dorothy's was, it makes it easier to remember the joy that we try to remember is part of death, and that she is free of pain and frustration. God Bless you all, you are in our prayers and thoughts. When I think of the Sonsallas, I think of the card parties together with Mom & Dad, and of course Insurance business. God Bless you all.
Bill & Kathleen Giebel (Honish)
Friend
June 7, 2021
