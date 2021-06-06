Sonsalla, Dorothy M. (Habermeyer)

BARABOO - Dorothy M. (Habermeyer) Sonsalla, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

She was born in Taylor County, Wis., on June 24, 1936, to parents Edward and Louise (Fountain) Habermeyer of Stetsonville. She married Everest "Ev" Sonsalla, on June 6, 1956. The couple lived most of their married lives in Baraboo.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years; and children, Daniel Sonsalla of Baraboo, Dean Sonsalla of Baraboo, Diane (Will) Foreman of Otsego, Greg (Joy) Sonsalla of Baraboo, and Vicki (Dale) Harmon of Mauston; daughter-in-law, Heather Sonsalla of Merrillan; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Marion Paul of Abbotsford/Colby; brother-in-law, Melvin Gebert of Medford; and sister-in-law, Bernice Sonsalla of Independence; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, David M. Sonsalla of Merrillan; along with her siblings, Bill (Phyllis) and their son, Wayne, Emery (Mabel), Patricia Gebert and her daughter, Donna, Ruth (Wayne) Bischel; and her in-laws, Bob Paul, Bernice (Dick) Boland and their son, Rick, John Sonsalla, Beatrice (Sister Jean), and Tanner, their dog, who recently led the way to Heaven for her.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Martha's Circle Funeral Group in Baraboo or Parkinson's research (Michael J. Fox Foundation).

Special thanks to the SSM Hospice crew of nurses and CNAs that assisted in keeping Dorothy home.