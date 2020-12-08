Bark, Douglas C.

LANCASTER - Douglas C. Bark, age 81, of Lancaster, WI, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, December 3, 2020 at Lancaster Health Services. He was born on June 5, 1939 in Lancaster, the son of Reuben and Grace (Leist) Bark. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1957 and went on to study Agriculture and Biology at UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater. Doug married Jill Myers on February 21, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Lancaster. He was awarded a National Science Stipend to further his education with a master's degree in science, specializing in Biology. In addition to operating the Bark family farm near Lancaster, Doug spent his life as an educator, coach, mentor, leader, and father figure to many. He was a tireless educator and coach who had a knack for seeing hidden talents within kids and encouraging them to reach their full potential. Doug's mission in life was to help others and lead by example as a true testament to God, leaving a legacy of love far and wide. He began his career at Brooklyn/Oregon before going to Iowa-Grant in 1964, where he taught, served as athletic director, and coached just about every sport at Iowa-Grant and Lancaster. After his retirement in 1997, Doug continued to substitute teach in Lancaster and coached at UW-Platteville in 2008. In his spare time, Doug liked to trout fish, gather and crack walnuts, travel with his family and visit friends.

Doug's dedication earned him a place in the Wisconsin Sports Hall of Fame for Coaches in 2012. During his induction ceremony, Doug summarized his journey saying, "I have lived every coach's dream during my years of coaching football. It began by coaching my son, Duane, in High School football, and then having him on the same Iowa-Grant football coaching staff. Probably one of the most difficult parts of my career was coaching against my son's team. I also had the opportunity to coach a grandson while coaching against another grandson for four years. I also coached my daughter's Powder Puff football team."

Doug is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Jill; daughter, Kim (Al) White; grandchildren: J.J. (Jodi) White, and their son, Easton; Brianna White, and her children, Dakota, Bentley, and Maverick; Lucas (Haley Schultz) White; Bradley (Candice) Bark, and their children, Cora, David, and Reuben; Brian (Caitlin) Bark, and their children, Henry, Russell, and Eliza; and Brittany Bark; a daughter-in-law, Pam Bark; brother, Dick Bark; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sons, Duane and David Bark; brother, Stan Bark; sisters-in-law; and nephews.

A private family gathering will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Lancaster. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a future date when it is possible to gather in a group safely. Cards of condolence may be sent to the Doug Bark Family at P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his services.

