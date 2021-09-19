Menu
Douglas Firari
1955 - 2021
1955
2021
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Firari, Douglas Scott

COLUMBUS - Douglas Scott Firari, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mayo Clinic, La Crosse. He was born in Columbus on March 17, 1955, to LaVerne and Bonalyn (Baird) Firari. He was employed at AmeriPak in Columbus for 35 years. Doug was happiest working in his beautiful yard and relaxing on his patio with Brigitte, family and friends, surrounded by his tropical foliage. Winters found him on a beach somewhere, sun on his face.

Doug is survived by his "sweetie," Brigitte Firari; and brothers, Thomas of Columbus and Jon (Beverly) of Nashville. He is further survived by Erwin and Leni Kutzik, Monika (Mike) Buggy, Erwin (Maureen) Kutzik, Kevin (Lori) Kutzik and Riley Kutzik; special aunt, Peg McDonald; numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill.

There will be no funeral, per Doug's request. Thanks to Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser and Dr. Michael Frontiera for helping Doug maintain a good quality of life these last few years. Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry Brigitte. My sympathy to you and Dougs family and friends. Know I´ll be thinking about you.
Barbara Manson
September 19, 2021
