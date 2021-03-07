Hatlen, Douglas Owen

EVANSVILLE - Douglas Owen Hatlen, age 69 passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery Porter Township. A visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville and from 10 AM until the time of service on Thursday at Church. Condolences can be expressed at wardhurtley.com