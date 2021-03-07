Menu
Douglas Hatlen
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI

Hatlen, Douglas Owen

EVANSVILLE - Douglas Owen Hatlen, age 69 passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery Porter Township. A visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville and from 10 AM until the time of service on Thursday at Church.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S. 5th St., Evansville, WI
Mar
11
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
312 South Third street, Evansville, WI
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
so sorry for your loss. I was country neighbor to Doug and rode the school bus to Evansville Schools.
Kathy Heritage Diehls
March 8, 2021
