SUN PRAIRIE - Douglas J. Bollig, age 81, passed peacefully with the comfort of his family on Oct. 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Doug is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Doreen Lins (Lake Mills), Danette (Pete) Petersen (Snowflake, Ariz.), Dan (Lori) Bollig (Sun Prairie), Mona (Barry) Sorenson (Waterloo), and Scott (Lisa) Bollig (Beaver Dam); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Lucille Bollig; parents-in-law, Francis and Ottillia Feuling; and grandson, Zachary Lins.
Doug served four years in the U.S. Navy. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Sun Prairie Fire Department and retired as carpenter with the Sun Prairie School District. He and the love of his life, Martha, married on May 6, 1961, and were blessed with just shy of 60 years together. He enjoyed his time raising pumpkins on their farm and spending time hunting and camping with his family at Buck Haven Camp in Coloma, Wis. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov, 3, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Doug's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Frontiera and his oncology staff. Please follow Covid Rules.
Visit Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Facebook page or click here to view Mass live at church starting at 11 a.m. central time Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020: https:////facebook.com//Sacred-Hearts-of-Jesus-and-Mary-Parish-273291729509005//videos//?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0
