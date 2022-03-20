Douglas James Malliet

Oct. 22, 1952 - March 10, 2022

READSTOWN - Douglas James Malliet, 69, of Readstown passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1952, in Fairmont, MN, the son of James D. Malliet and Mary Ann (Dibble) Malliet. Doug graduated from Holy Name Seminary in 1970, and continued his education at Madison Area Technical College. He graduated in 1974 with a degree in Land Surveying.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 21527 Mount Zion Rd, Boscobel, WI 53805 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow at The Gays Mills Community Center. Interment will take place at the White Church Cemetery in Barneveld, WI, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Doug to Feed My Starving Children, Kickapoo Area School District, or BMZ Church in Boscobel. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.rothfamilycremation.com.