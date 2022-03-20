Menu
Douglas James Malliet
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roth Family Cremation Center
S3611 Duncan Lane
Viroqua, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church
Douglas James Malliet

Oct. 22, 1952 - March 10, 2022

READSTOWN - Douglas James Malliet, 69, of Readstown passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1952, in Fairmont, MN, the son of James D. Malliet and Mary Ann (Dibble) Malliet. Doug graduated from Holy Name Seminary in 1970, and continued his education at Madison Area Technical College. He graduated in 1974 with a degree in Land Surveying.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 21527 Mount Zion Rd, Boscobel, WI 53805 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow at The Gays Mills Community Center. Interment will take place at the White Church Cemetery in Barneveld, WI, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Doug to Feed My Starving Children, Kickapoo Area School District, or BMZ Church in Boscobel. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.rothfamilycremation.com.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church
21527 Mount Zion Rd, Boscobel, WI
Apr
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church
21527 Mount Zion Rd, Boscobel, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Roth Family Cremation Center
So sad to hear of Doug's passing. We are making a donation to the Coulee Region Humane Society in memory of Doug.
Ethel Johnson
Friend
March 18, 2022
My deepest condolences to Sandy, all the family, and his many friends. I feel fortunate to have known Doug and will always remember his smiles. Will hold onto happy memories such as the Bluegrass festivals and our bus trip with the group to Minnesota. R.I.P GOOD FRIEND
Anna Pennington
Friend
March 13, 2022
