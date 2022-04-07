Douglas John Seidl

April 16, 1967 - April 3, 2022

Douglas (Doug) Seidl, died peacefully April 3, 2022, at Agrace Hospice surrounded by family. After his diagnosis in March, 2021, Doug fought cancer his way, seeking multiple treatment options and giving it his all until the very end.

Born April 16, 1967, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Doug's family moved to Wausau and he graduated from Wausau East High School in 1985. Doug's love for basketball began as a lumberjack and continued throughout life, playing in the 'Old man' league in Mount Horeb for years. He attended college at UW Extension transferring to UW Madison after two years. Doug was a life-long Badger - occasionally extending himself to be a Boilermaker after his oldest daughter swam for Purdue. Proudly his youngest daughter followed in her parents footsteps and revived his Badger spirit!

At a Halloween party Doug hosted in 1988, he kissed his future wife, Mary, for the first time. Their romance was one of a roller coaster but they made it work - each bringing their gifts to the table, making a strong bond from which their family thrived. Doug's family was always his first priority.

Professionally, Doug worked as an artist, designing apparel for various businesses and collegiate sport teams. In 2000, he moved with his family to Mount Horeb and shortly after started his own business that combined his artistic love with his passion for old homes, The Arts and Crafts Workshop. Doug's perfectionist ways, problem solving tenacity and eye for detail contributed to his success. He was authentic - what you saw is what you got with Doug, which was one of the things that so many loved about him.

Owning his own business allowed Doug flexibility to care for his family in a variety of ways. He walked both girls to and from school, made time for "daddy days," and Saturday Moho gator swim meets. Doug was always there to support his girls. When they both left for college, Doug and Mary purchased a home in Springdale. He worked tirelessly to update his new nest for Mary and appreciated the peace and quiet of country living.

Doug was also a genuine friend and neighbor. He never passed up an opportunity to share a few minutes and catch up with anyone - be it conversations about antique cars like his own corvairs, the latest bucks game or his snowmobile rides on the old Rupp. Doug also loved a party - no one could rock vintage vinyl from a second-hand store on the third floor better than Doug or enjoy a fine beverage like Fosters. As he said in his last days, Doug did the inviting and Mary made the taco salad - a true team.

Doug is survived by his wife, Mary (Eckardt) Seidl; his daughters: Maizie and Cleo; his mother, Vicki; his sister, Fay Iosso, her children: Francesco and Giovanna; and his sister and brother-in-law: Billy and Sally Gau; and their family: Maggie Gau and Liz (Ted and Will) Link. He was preceded in death by his dad, Roland - a parent he called his best friend.

Doug requested a private burial with a celebration of his life. Please join us on May 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Old School House, 110 N. Second Street, Mount Horeb. There will be "Douggie" dogs, corvairs, beer and 80's rock with lots and lots of stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations for education expenses for Doug's girls may be sent to the family. We thank UW Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. Sam Lubner, and Agrace Hospice for their care of Doug. We also thank friends and family for ongoing love and support during this battle. Every act of kindness, however big or small, mattered to Doug and his family. The roller coaster ride is over, my sweet love, rest well and peace out.