Smyth, Douglas Edward

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - Douglas Edward Smyth, age 56, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He was born in Richland Center on April 4, 1964, the son of Edward and Diane Smyth. Doug grew up in Stoughton where he graduated in 1982 and was an Eagle Scout. He attended Winona State and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned his B.A. in business management and communications from Concordia University, Wis., graduating Magna Cum Laude. He earned his Master of Divinity from Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.

Doug served as a pastor for several congregations in Wisconsin. He had a deep love of people and passion for the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a private pilot and gifted photographer. He was happiest on the water and boating.

Doug is survived by his wife, Rhonda Russell; son, Phillip; daughter, Natalie; stepson, Everett Troia; sister, Stacey; and brother, Greg (Dara); many nieces, nephews and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kelly Provo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the family. A special thank you to our family and friends who have been so supportive the past 14 months.