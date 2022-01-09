Terhall, Douglas

MADISON – Douglas Terhall, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

He was born on July 5, 1959, in Madison, the son of Dean and Marlene (Jungbluth) Terhall.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Shelby, of 35 years; children, Travis (Dori) Terhall and Talycia (Delfino Morales) Terhall; and mother, Marlene. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean; father-in-law, Ronald Jacobson; and an infant brother. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

