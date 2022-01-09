Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Terhall
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Terhall, Douglas

MADISON – Douglas Terhall, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

He was born on July 5, 1959, in Madison, the son of Dean and Marlene (Jungbluth) Terhall.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Shelby, of 35 years; children, Travis (Dori) Terhall and Talycia (Delfino Morales) Terhall; and mother, Marlene. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean; father-in-law, Ronald Jacobson; and an infant brother. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.