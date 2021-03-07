Menu
Douglas Tinkham
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Tinkham, Douglas Allen "Doug"

ATHELSTANE – Douglas Allen "Doug" Tinkham, age 76, of Athelstane, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bellin Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 16, 1944, in Akron, N.Y., the son of Cleland and Ethel (Weatherbee) Tinkham.

Doug graduated from Akron Central High School in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Thailand. He met Carol Schuh at a USO dance in Milwaukee, and they were married on June 27, 1964, in Milwaukee. After his military service Doug joined the City of Madison Fire Department where after 28 years he retired at the rank of Lieutenant. He also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Local No. 311 during his tenure on the department. Doug and Carol had a successful craft business for 20 years and enjoyed attending craft shows all over the Midwest. His next endeavor was becoming a bus driver for Madison schools for 12 years.

Doug and Carol made their home in Northern Wisconsin, and they built it with their own hands. He was a great handy man. They enjoyed the north woods, camping out west in their camper and traveling to Hawaii and the rest of the United States. Doug especially loved spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Bonnie (John) Deering; two granddaughters, Leah Deering and Amber Deering; and other loved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Tinkham; son, Robert Tinkham; father, Cleland; and mother, Ethel.

A private family only funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Monday, March 8, 2021, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Due to COVID–19 guidelines the family wishes everyone remain in good health by keeping this a private service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Today is April 13 and I was just told of Doug's passing. I am so sorry for your loss, keeping you in my prayers that you find comfort knowing that he is at peace.
Cheri and Jim Bennett
April 13, 2021
You"ll always be the "Lord" of the C- shift at old and new #4. Just recounted our first time acting, you as the officer and me as your driver. It was just the two of us for the whole call. We emptied the box of 4" at Helen C. White.... You always kept our crew in stitches, Ch Beyler, Lt Kammer, Sr. Pvt Behrend, Toby, "Slim Good Body", Teffer and the rest!!!! You'll be missed! Stand-up brother!!! R.I.P
Robert Hansbro
March 11, 2021
Doug, may you rest with our eternal father, you were one of the best as a Madison firefighter, leader and and union person.
Richard Polenska
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I really enjoyed working with Doug , his humor and his humanity were his strengths. It was a pleasure to know him. Take care.
Ron Schwenn
March 8, 2021
We were so sorry to read about Doug's passing. We'll never forget all the fun & laughter we had when we lived side by side. I know he will be deeply missed by you and Bonnie. You and Doug were the best neighbors anyone could have asked for. Take good care of yourself and if you ever want to call, please do so. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today and always.
Dorothy and Jon Stacy
March 8, 2021
