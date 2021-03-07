Tinkham, Douglas Allen "Doug"

ATHELSTANE – Douglas Allen "Doug" Tinkham, age 76, of Athelstane, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bellin Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 16, 1944, in Akron, N.Y., the son of Cleland and Ethel (Weatherbee) Tinkham.

Doug graduated from Akron Central High School in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Thailand. He met Carol Schuh at a USO dance in Milwaukee, and they were married on June 27, 1964, in Milwaukee. After his military service Doug joined the City of Madison Fire Department where after 28 years he retired at the rank of Lieutenant. He also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Local No. 311 during his tenure on the department. Doug and Carol had a successful craft business for 20 years and enjoyed attending craft shows all over the Midwest. His next endeavor was becoming a bus driver for Madison schools for 12 years.

Doug and Carol made their home in Northern Wisconsin, and they built it with their own hands. He was a great handy man. They enjoyed the north woods, camping out west in their camper and traveling to Hawaii and the rest of the United States. Doug especially loved spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Bonnie (John) Deering; two granddaughters, Leah Deering and Amber Deering; and other loved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Tinkham; son, Robert Tinkham; father, Cleland; and mother, Ethel.

A private family only funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Monday, March 8, 2021, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Due to COVID–19 guidelines the family wishes everyone remain in good health by keeping this a private service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

