Virnig, Douglas J.

MONONA - Douglas J. Virnig, age 66, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was a very kindhearted man who deeply loved his family. He was born on April 11, 1954, in Oregon, the son of Billie Ann (Dittberner) Egstad and Peter Virnig.

Douglas attended MATC, where he studied being a mechanic, a career in which he spent the next 40+ years. When Douglas wasn't working on cars, he enjoyed racing, going to flea markets and spending time with his grandchildren and beloved family.

Douglas is survived by his son, Doug Virnig; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Aleigha and Aurora; mother, Billie Ann; father, Peter; brothers, Jeff, Tom and Ken; sister, Sue; and lots of other loving friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held at TULLY'S II FOOD & SPIRITS, 6401 Monona Drive, Monona, at 12 noon on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

