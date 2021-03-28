Menu
Douglas Virnig
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Virnig, Douglas J.

MONONA - Douglas J. Virnig, age 66, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was a very kindhearted man who deeply loved his family. He was born on April 11, 1954, in Oregon, the son of Billie Ann (Dittberner) Egstad and Peter Virnig.

Douglas attended MATC, where he studied being a mechanic, a career in which he spent the next 40+ years. When Douglas wasn't working on cars, he enjoyed racing, going to flea markets and spending time with his grandchildren and beloved family.

Douglas is survived by his son, Doug Virnig; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Aleigha and Aurora; mother, Billie Ann; father, Peter; brothers, Jeff, Tom and Ken; sister, Sue; and lots of other loving friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held at TULLY'S II FOOD & SPIRITS, 6401 Monona Drive, Monona, at 12 noon on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
TULLY'S II FOOD & SPIRITS
6401 Monona Drive, Monona, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
