Waddell, Douglas Loren

SUN PRAIRIE - Douglas Loren Waddell, 88, passed away March 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 8, 1932, in the town of York to Lester and Florence (Deppe) Waddell. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. He farmed until his retirement on the family farm in the town of York. He married the love of his life, Doris Hermann, on February 16, 1957. In 2004, after living his entire life on the farm, he moved to Sun Prairie. He spent eighteen of his last years wintering in south Texas where he made many, many wonderful friends and memories.

Doug loved to fish, travel, and play cards. He was a captivating storyteller and always enjoyed meeting a new friend with whom to visit! He especially loved telling the story of how he met his beloved wife! Family was such an important part of Doug's life and he cherished all the precious times spent together!

Doug is survived by his devoted wife, Doris, of sixty- four years; five children, Connie (Paul) Hacker, David (Sally) Waddell, John (Karen) Waddell, Kathy (Roger) Evert, and Shelly (Craig) Compton; grandchildren, Anna (Tyler) Goswick, Amy (James) Walsh, Katie, and Gloria Hacker, Danielle (Jim) Burnham, Michael (Karissa) Waddell, Melinda (Joe Rule) Waddell, Madeline (Alyssa Tillich) Waddell; Erica (Tyler) Klingfus, Jessica, and Garret Evert, Tanner and Coltan Compton; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Florence Waddell; granddaughter, Dana Waddell; sister Eleanor, and brother, Ted and sister-in-law, Arlene.

Special thanks to SSM Hospice who provided exceptional care and compassion throughout Doug's journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or SSM Hospice.

The visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue at the church 11:00 am-12:00 pm (noon) on Thursday, March 25, 2021 with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 pm. Doug will be brought to his final place of rest in a private burial service at Medina Cemetery.

Please join the family via the live streaming service at

https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=baffcf6a-f1a0-46eb-82e9-99e9138a97a6.

