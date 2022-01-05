Anderson, Duane V.

MADISON - Duane V. Anderson, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Ingleside Manor, Mount Horeb, Wis. He was born on April 10, 1936, on the family farm near Anoka, Neb., the son of Ray and Edna (Olson) Anderson.

Duane attended South Dakota State College in Brookings where he met his future wife. He graduated with a degree in agricultural education and later a master's. He taught vocational agriculture at high schools in Centerville, S.D., and East Greene Community Schools in Iowa. He became a life insurance agent for New York Life Insurance Company in Des Moines, Iowa. He transferred to the Madison office as assistant manager in 1971.

An active member of Arbor Covenant Church, he took shifts at an overnight shelter for the homeless, served noon meals to those in need, and was delighted to be a tutor for first graders at Leopold School. He was an active supporter of Scouting for about 10 years.

Family was most important to Duane, organizing family reunions, spending time with his grandchildren and tracing his Swedish ancestry. For many years, he enjoyed being a dad to over 70 ESL students who joined the household for varying lengths of time.

Duane is survived by Harriet (née Girton), his wife of 60 years; son, Stephen (Gioconda) Anderson; daughter, Sheree (Paul) Sienkiewicz; granddaughter, Alexandra Meza-Araya; grandson, Ian (Jessica) Anderson; and great-grandson, Julian Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Sinclair and Iona Lindsay; and a brother, Ronald Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at ARBOR COVENANT CHURCH, 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A very special thanks to the staff at Ingleside for loving care given during COVID lockdowns and changing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingleside Manor, Arbor Covenant Church, the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077