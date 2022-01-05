Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Anderson, Duane V.

MADISON - Duane V. Anderson, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Ingleside Manor, Mount Horeb, Wis. He was born on April 10, 1936, on the family farm near Anoka, Neb., the son of Ray and Edna (Olson) Anderson.

Duane attended South Dakota State College in Brookings where he met his future wife. He graduated with a degree in agricultural education and later a master's. He taught vocational agriculture at high schools in Centerville, S.D., and East Greene Community Schools in Iowa. He became a life insurance agent for New York Life Insurance Company in Des Moines, Iowa. He transferred to the Madison office as assistant manager in 1971.

An active member of Arbor Covenant Church, he took shifts at an overnight shelter for the homeless, served noon meals to those in need, and was delighted to be a tutor for first graders at Leopold School. He was an active supporter of Scouting for about 10 years.

Family was most important to Duane, organizing family reunions, spending time with his grandchildren and tracing his Swedish ancestry. For many years, he enjoyed being a dad to over 70 ESL students who joined the household for varying lengths of time.

Duane is survived by Harriet (née Girton), his wife of 60 years; son, Stephen (Gioconda) Anderson; daughter, Sheree (Paul) Sienkiewicz; granddaughter, Alexandra Meza-Araya; grandson, Ian (Jessica) Anderson; and great-grandson, Julian Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Sinclair and Iona Lindsay; and a brother, Ronald Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at ARBOR COVENANT CHURCH, 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A very special thanks to the staff at Ingleside for loving care given during COVID lockdowns and changing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingleside Manor, Arbor Covenant Church, the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Arbor Covenant Church
2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison, WI
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Arbor Covenant Church
2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison, WI
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Arbor Covenant Church
2509 McDivitt Rd., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
please accept our sincere sympathy on the death of your loved father and husband. duane was good for brandoch and i know they appreciated sharing a room at ingleside. we will miss duane's smile and his quiet presence.
sue schuetz & brandoch peters
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results