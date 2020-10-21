Bowman, Duane Fredrick, Jr.

FITCHBURG - Duane Fredrick Bowman Jr., 84, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 2, 1936, in Fitchburg, Wis., the son of Duane F. Bowman Sr. and Olympia G. Bowman. Duane junior was raised on the Bowman Dairy Farm in Fitchburg and spent many hours milking cows, bottling milk, packaging butter, and all things dairy for the family business. He attended Duke University and graduated in 1959. Duane pitched for Duke and was a lifelong baseball fan. Duane also served in the Navy from October 1955 to September 1957, where he was based at Midway Island. Over the years, Duane served in various roles within the family businesses.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Donald) Hartig; and son, Andrew (Peggie) Bowman. He has nine grandchildren, Michaela, Madeline, Molly, and Dominic Hartig, as well as Kean, Elliott, and Marie Volin, and Andi, and Joshua Bowman. Duane cherished his role as Papa.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barabara Howard of McMinnville, Ore.; and granddaughter, Grace Ann Bowman.

A private burial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis., or the Madison Parks Foundation for the Duane F. Bowman Sr. fields.

