Bryant, Duane A.

SAUK PRAIRIE - Duane A. Bryant, age 90, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born at home in McFarland, Wis., on the 4th of July, 1930, to the late Burr and Gladys (Hanson) Bryant. Duane was married on March 19, 1948, to Wilma Pishion, and together they had two daughters, Linda and Vickie. He later married LaVetta Kite; they were happily married for over 50 years before she preceded him in death on June 12, 2020. Duane worked for Ohio Medical Co. for almost 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed keeping his lawn nice, gardening, tending to his flowers, traveling, doing crafts and loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by daughters, Linda Wick and Vickie (Jim) Frederick, both of Oregon; grandchildren, Todd (Katie) Wick, Tami (Greg) Mckeown, Noel (Tina) Andersen, Micah (Dawn) Andersen and Frank Frederick; five great grandchildren; a brother, LaVerne Bryant; and a sister, Ardith Xander; LaVetta's children, Jean (Gene) Hughbanks-Bittner, Vickie Hughbanks-Gomez, Clifford "Roger" (Rita) Hughbanks, John "Jack" (Beverly) Hughbanks and Karen Hughbanks-Nolden; LaVetta's grandchildren, Daniel Bittner, Lori Taylor-Richard, Bradley Gomez, Deanna Gomez, Nicholas Nolden, Nathan Nolden, Jeffrey Hughbanks, Tabitha Hughbanks-Bone and Tasha Hughbanks-Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, LaVetta, Duane was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Robert Wick, John Nolden and Albert Gomez; a grandson, Leonard Bittner; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Bryant.

Duane's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Maplewood for Duane's excellent care.

A private family service will be held Dec. 17, 2020, at Hooverson Funeral Home, with interment in the Sauk City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.