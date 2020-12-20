Dickie, Duane L. "Dutch"

NORTH FREEDOM - Duane L. "Dutch" Dickie passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Reedsburg Hospital. Duane, son of Lincoln and Amelia (Egerer) Dickie, was born April 3, 1931, in Baraboo.

Upon graduation from Baraboo High School in 1949, he joined his father farming in the Town of Freedom. On Sept. 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Donna L. Waffenschmidt in Baraboo. Dutch was a lifelong member of the North Freedom Baptist Church, where he served as trustee and usher. He was an avid sports spectator. Some of his fondest memories revolved around playing baseball, softball, basketball, and football – including playing for the 1948 Baraboo High School Football Championship Team. He was most happy when surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Donna; children, Linda (David) Trager, Diane (Scott) Molengraft and Joni (Cyril) Ramsey; son-in-law, Larry (Kim) Capps; grandchildren, Brenden (Jessica) Capps, Mathew Capps, Rachel (Mike) Halweg, Rebecca (Tony) Hellendbrand, and Sarah Molengraft; seven great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Dutch was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cheryl Capps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Freedom Baptist Church, 203 W Walnut Street, North Freedom, WI 53951.

The family would like to thank the leadership and staff at Casa De Oakes in Reedsburg.

A private family service is being held. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.