Duane Dickie
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Dickie, Duane L. "Dutch"

NORTH FREEDOM - Duane L. "Dutch" Dickie passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Reedsburg Hospital. Duane, son of Lincoln and Amelia (Egerer) Dickie, was born April 3, 1931, in Baraboo.

Upon graduation from Baraboo High School in 1949, he joined his father farming in the Town of Freedom. On Sept. 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Donna L. Waffenschmidt in Baraboo. Dutch was a lifelong member of the North Freedom Baptist Church, where he served as trustee and usher. He was an avid sports spectator. Some of his fondest memories revolved around playing baseball, softball, basketball, and football – including playing for the 1948 Baraboo High School Football Championship Team. He was most happy when surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Donna; children, Linda (David) Trager, Diane (Scott) Molengraft and Joni (Cyril) Ramsey; son-in-law, Larry (Kim) Capps; grandchildren, Brenden (Jessica) Capps, Mathew Capps, Rachel (Mike) Halweg, Rebecca (Tony) Hellendbrand, and Sarah Molengraft; seven great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Dutch was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cheryl Capps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Freedom Baptist Church, 203 W Walnut Street, North Freedom, WI 53951.

The family would like to thank the leadership and staff at Casa De Oakes in Reedsburg.

A private family service is being held. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David said he sure baled a lot of hay for your dad. He said he learned to castrate pigs there too! I remember that great party you had in your barn. I think it was for band--Halloween maybe? Hope that brought a smile or a laugh...
Susan Ulrich
December 21, 2020
So very sorry Joni. Losing your dad is a hard one. Thinking about you and your family.
Susan Ulrich
December 21, 2020
Dutch may not have been my biological but he and Donna sure did treat us as such. You will be missed by many Grandpa Dutch. Grandma I´m sending you a big hug.
Jenni Capps
December 21, 2020
