Duane Meyer
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Meyer, Duane Norman

SAUK CITY - On Dec. 2, 2020, Duane Norman Meyer, 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born to the late Norman Meyer and Frances (Leykauf) Geise in Sauk City, Wis., on May 11, 1943.

Duane attended Sauk City High School and loved all sports. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and even won many of his own sporting awards in swimming and bowling in The Special Olympics. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed calling those he loved "Doc" when greeting them with a big smile. Duane was a kind-hearted man and greatly cherished his family and friendships.

Duane is survived by sister-in-law, Melvina (Flentje) Meyer; and brother-in-law, Larry Koenig. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Charlotte Meyer, Marlys (Meyer) Powers and Beverly (Meyer) Koenig; and brother, Lloyd Meyer.

Duane's family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to Community Living Connections, Care Wisconsin, and Fountainhead Homes in DeForest for the amazing care they provided for Duane over his lifetime. His life was truly blessed thanks to your commitment and compassion.

A private family Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Special Olympics.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
