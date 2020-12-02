Menu
Duane Neitzel

Neitzel, Duane Donald

MIDDLETON - Duane D. Neitzel, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson West Funeral Home
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562
Dec
12
Burial
1:30p.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson West Funeral Home
