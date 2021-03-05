Menu
Duane Obright
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Obright, Duane Alfred

BLACK EARTH/REEDSBURG - Duane Alfred Obright, age 84, of Black Earth, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born on March 31, 1936, in Black Earth, the son of Alfred and Verna (Schultz) Obright.

Duane graduated from Black Earth High School, Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958. Duane married Donna Parman on Aug. 14, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa. Duane worked as a carpenter, retiring in 1999, and was a member of Carpenters Local 314.

Duane is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; children, Perry (Janice) Obright, Carrie (Rick) Hanson and Chad (Stephanie) Obright; sister, Eileen (John) Bonine of Black Earth; brother-in-law, Herbert Niebuhr of Cross Plains; and sister-in-law, Joyce Obright of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Noreen (Leonard) Benson and Lois Niebuhr; brother, Howard Obright; and brother-in-law, Harry Shimniok.

A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. A private family burial will be held on Monday with military rites.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, WI 53515. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center St.

(608) 767-3684



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral & Cremation Care
1710 Center St., Black Earth, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of Duane´s passing. He was a great father figure who taught me many things, not the least of which was how to drive a stick shift! He will be missed.
Lynn Schumann
March 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Perry, Janice and the entire family on the passing of your father. We hold you all close in our hearts during this difficult time.
Paul Hughes
Brother
March 5, 2021
TO ALL OF THE OBRIGHT FAMILY, I'M VERY SAD TO SEE THAT DUANE DIED. HE WAS A WOUNDERFUL FRIEND. I WISH THE BEST TO ALL OF YOU, TAKE CARE.
DAVID NIENDORF
March 5, 2021
