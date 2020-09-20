Menu
Duane Sprecher

Sprecher, Duane J.

SPRING GREEN - Duane J. Sprecher, age 81, of Spring Green, passed on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, following an illness. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., where the family suggests masks and social distancing. A private family burial will be held at the St. John's Catholic Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society or to Agrace Hospice.



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
