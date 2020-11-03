Wagner, Duane Lee "Dewey"

VERONA - Duane Lee "Dewey" Wagner, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after a courageous 9-year battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Tomah, Wis., to Robert John Wagner and Carol Charlotte (Campfield) Wagner.

Dewey was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tomah. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Patricia Jane Hubert, on June 23, 1973, and they were blessed with two children, Mya and Cody. Dewey was a lifetime member of Painters local 802 and a co-owner of Livesey Painting for 25 years. He enjoyed golf with the Tuesday Nomads golf league and played many years on the Wednesday night late league at Foxboro. Dewey shot in various pool leagues for his entire adult life, most recently on the Riley Tavern Wednesday night doubles league. He enjoyed annual Canadian fly-in fishing trips and deer hunting at the hunting shack. Retirement turned him into a snowbird, and he wintered at his home on Fort Myers Beach, where he enjoyed many vacations with family and friends. Dewey cherished his family and his many friendships in Wisconsin and Florida and was always ready for a good time or willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church of Verona.

Dewey is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pat Wagner; daughter, Mya (James) Rognstad; granddaughters, Alivia Rognstad and Kendall Hazen; son, Cody (Angela Witt) Wagner; two sisters, Candis (Gary) Chapman and Rhonda (Dewy) Von Haden; mother-in-Law, Beverly (Burnstad) Gerke; and many other in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronald Wagner.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all family and friends, as well as the staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their caring and compassionate support.

A drive-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI 53593. A private funeral service will be held at St James Lutheran Church. A LIVE STREAM of Dewey's funeral service will be available at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Join the St. James Youtube channel: StJamesVerona.

