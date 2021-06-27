Menu
Dwayne Schmaltz
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Schmaltz, Dwayne

WAUPUN - Dwayne J. Schmaltz, 94, of Waupun, passed away June 24, 2021 at home with family by his side.

Dwayne was born October 11, 1926 in La Crosse, WI, the son of William E. and Evelyn Ledman Schmaltz, the big brother to five sisters. He attended La Crosse schools and was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School. On October 11th of his senior year he was drafted into the U.S. Army. By Christmas he was on his way to basic training at Camp Joseph T. Robinson near Little Rock, AR. He served two years with the U. S. Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Dwayne attended UW La Crosse where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. On August 21, 1948 he married Margaret Balmer in West Salem, WI. He started his professional career in Middleton, WI, teaching 7th Grade and later becoming principal of Sauk Trail Elementary School. Dwayne continued his education at UW Madison where he received his Master's Degree in Administration. A career move took him to Pardeeville, WI where he was District Administrator for Pardeeville area schools from 1965-1969. In 1969 he became CESA 13/6 Administrator, moving to Waupun in 1975, and retiring in 1992. In 2006, Dwayne's wife Margaret passed away. On November 11, 2007 he married Jane Fay in DeKalb, IL. Dwayne was very active in the Waupun community where he was a current member of Kiwanis, Gideons, American Legion Post #210 of Waupun, and the elder board of Edgewood Community Church. Past community involvement included coordinator of the Salvation Army, member of the Waupun School Board, and a Board of Director for both the Christian Home and Waupun Memorial Hospital. In the various communities in which Dwayne lived, he was always active on various boards of the churches he attended. He was a founding, charter, and active member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. In April of 2017, escorted by his veteran grandson Dallas, he had the privilege of attending the Old Glory Honor Flight.

In addition to a busy work life and community involvement, he was a family man, a reader, a thinker, and a doer. He was an avid gardener, a builder, and a traveler. He didn't care about the destination as much as he did the journey and the people along the way. His home was filled with singing.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Jane; four children: Jon (Mary) Schmaltz of Waupun, Gretchen (Mark) Pluim of St. Charles, MN, William (Sharon) Schmaltz of McDonough, GA, and Holly (Jerome) Narloch of Oconomowoc, WI; nine grandchildren: Stephanie Latham, Amy (Charles) Wiese, Valerie (Richard) II Brunoni, Dallas (Amy) Werner, David (Karen) Schmaltz, William (Danielle) Schmaltz, Erica, TJ, and Lydia Narloch; twelve great-grandchildren: Creighton, Chase, Cyren and Cecelia Wiese, Lilliana and Richard III Brunoni, June and Jade Werner, Daniel and Aubrey Schmaltz, and Henry and Anna Schmaltz; one half-sister, Jeannine (Gerald) Swan; a special friend and former foreign exchange student, Mary "Kit" Tomkins (Clive) Carpenter; Jane's family of three sisters and three brothers; and their many nieces and nephews.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margaret Schmaltz; a daughter, Teresa Schmaltz; a son-in-law, Douglas Werner; a sister, Lois Ann Wohlhoefer; two half-sisters: Lois Ann Gilmore and Donna Christianson; one step-sister, Rose Marie Frost; and sister-in-law: Joanna Fay.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Roger Knowlton officiating.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and send condolences.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Edgewood Community Church
Waupun, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Mr. Schmaltz very well from my elementary school years at Sauk Trail school in Middleton. He was a very caring principal, and provided a wonderful environment for children to learn. May he rest in peace.
Ed Murphy
School
July 30, 2021
Dwayne was a fellow CESA administrator, and he did an excellent job. Our friendship began in 1985. He was a good role model, and an excellent person. Condolences to his wife, Jane and to his family. Monte Hottmann
Monte k Hottmann
Friend
July 24, 2021
The Nikolaides Family
July 21, 2021
Jane, I'm sorry for you loss. I had the pleasure of meeting him at our 50th graduation reunion in Shabbona. My prayers are with you at this time.
Richard (Dick) Moudy
July 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Dwayne was a good man and wonderful boss.
Jackie Schoening
Work
June 30, 2021
Holly and Family, My sincere condolences. May you find comfort and peace knowing your father has passed into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ. Heartfelt regards, Wendy Neef Andrews
Wendy Neef Andrews
Other
June 28, 2021
Sending you my deepest sympathy Gretchen... It´s never easy to lose a loved one I fully understand and I will be praying for you and your family during this difficult time
Jan Mason
Other
June 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Always loved good conversations with Dwayne. He was truly a gentle and wise man. Thoughts and prayers for you in the days ahead. Adam Hesselberg Family
Adam Hesselberg
June 26, 2021
