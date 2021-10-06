Cramer, Earl F.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Earl F. Cramer, age 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Prairie du Sac on Sept. 29, 2021. He was born April 9, 1945, to the late Frederick and Erma Cramer in Leaf River, Ill. Earl met Michelle Rush, and they were later united in marriage on Sept. 25, 1982, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park, Ill. A career with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in Madison and, later, the Wisconsin D.O.T., working in real estate acquisitions, brought them to the Sauk Prairie area; Earl retired in 2006.

Earl was a "car guy"; from a young age he loved driving around the farm on his go-kart and in his later years, his Thunderbird, Mustang, or Firebird. His hobbies included downhill skiing, sports, and meeting new people.

Earl is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Michelle; daughter, Katelynn (Matthew) Stamm of Novato, Calif.; a sister, Linda (Robert) Newcomer of Leaf River, Ill.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Earl will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Military honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 will conclude the service.

