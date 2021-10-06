Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl Cramer
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI

Cramer, Earl F.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Earl F. Cramer, age 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Prairie du Sac on Sept. 29, 2021. He was born April 9, 1945, to the late Frederick and Erma Cramer in Leaf River, Ill. Earl met Michelle Rush, and they were later united in marriage on Sept. 25, 1982, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park, Ill. A career with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in Madison and, later, the Wisconsin D.O.T., working in real estate acquisitions, brought them to the Sauk Prairie area; Earl retired in 2006.

Earl was a "car guy"; from a young age he loved driving around the farm on his go-kart and in his later years, his Thunderbird, Mustang, or Firebird. His hobbies included downhill skiing, sports, and meeting new people.

Earl is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Michelle; daughter, Katelynn (Matthew) Stamm of Novato, Calif.; a sister, Linda (Robert) Newcomer of Leaf River, Ill.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Earl will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Military honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 will conclude the service.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St, Sauk City, WI
Oct
7
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St, Sauk City, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Worked with Earl at DOT - Truax complex. Talked to him a lot and saw him at Road America couple times. Such a good enthusiastic and fun guy. Way too young to leave us!
Bob J Hunt
Work
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results