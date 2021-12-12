Menu
Smith, Earl Wayne

LODI - Earl Wayne Smith, age 90, was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Westmorland County, Pa., to Georgia L. Weaver and William Russell Smith. He attended South Huntingdon Township High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and rose to the rank of sergeant first class. He served in Korea on the DMZ as a tank commander. He was honorably discharged from the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1961. He was employed by Royster Fertilizer Company and was promoted with moves from Pennsylvania to Michigan and Wisconsin. Earl was active in his church throughout his life. He was a volunteer ambulance driver, church lay leader, and a major blood donor for the American Red Cross. He lived a life of service and had a love of travel. He is survived by his three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Badger Honor Flight, https://www.badgerhonorflight.org/.

A celebration of life will take place in 2022 in Earl's hometown in Pennsylvania.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
Our condolences to Earl's family. Considering that 1 blood donation can help to save up to three lives, Earl was a true lifesaver! And he will be missed.
Ann Bodden (American Red Cross)
December 13, 2021
