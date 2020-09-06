Berg, Edna

MONROE - Mrs. Freeman (Edna) Berg, age 93, of Monroe, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe. Born June 1, 1927, at Deaconess Hospital in Monroe, she was the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Kaiser) Lisser. She was a 1945 graduate of South Wayne High School.

Her marriage to L. Freeman Berg took place on Oct. 21, 1945, at Jordan Lutheran Church, Browntown. She and her husband farmed near Woodford for 21 years. She was then employed by Green-Rock FS Cooperative as a warehouse office clerk for 28 years. She was also employed by Idle Hour Mansion and Dutch's Inn as a waitress and hostess.

She was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church and Jordan Women's Group. She also served as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Ruth (Lee) Rupnow of Lancaster; sons-in-law, Lee Rupnow of Lancaster and Larry Heindel of Monroe; three granddaughters, Lisa Heindel, Amy Thole, and Coleen Rupnow; three grandsons, Kerry Heindel, Bradley Rupnow, and Robert Thole; one great-grandson, Nolan Thole; four great-granddaughters, Monique Thole, Rhya Thole, Abigail Rupnow, and Alexa Rupnow; and many nieces and nephews. Each and every family member held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her twin daughter, Donna Jean at birth; her twin daughter, Diane Lee Heindel, on July 8, 2018; and her husband, Freeman, on May 20, 1966; her mother in 1969; her father in 1982; four brothers, Alfred in infancy, Herman in World War II, Ernest Jr. in 1988, Fred in 2000; four sisters, Alice Mayer in 1986, Mathilda Studer in 1998, Rosa Kahl in 2003, Lillian Stoll in 2012; brothers-in-law, Lyle Kahl, Arthur Studer Sr., Harold Stoll, Kenneth Mayer, Harry Berg, Art Rygh; sisters-in-law, Mildred Lisser, Kathryn Lisser, Myrtle Carroll, Inegene Lisser, Sharon Berg, Betty Rygh, and many friends.

Edna loved and enjoyed her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved preparing meals and treats for family and friends. Everyone especially enjoyed her delicious homemade caramels! She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and solitaire. She collected butterfly pins and anything related to cardinals. Edna could do the cardinal bird call so well that the cardinals would answer her. She was a Packers, Colts, Cubs and Badgers fan. Edna's smile, sense of humor, laughter, kind heart, generosity, and love will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will live in our hearts forever.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe for the kind and loving care they provided for Edna.

Due to the current health situation, no public visitation or service will be held at this time. A private family service will be held at Jordan Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Edna will be laid to rest in the Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery beside her dear husband, Freeman.

Memorials may be made in memory of Edna to the Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery Association and Green County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home, 1455 Mansion Drive, Monroe, is serving the family. Please share your memories online at www.shriner111.com.