Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Caroline Marie Beske
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 24 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Edna Caroline Marie Beske (nee Possin)

WAUPUN - Edna Caroline Marie Beske (nee Possin), 101, daughter of Edgar and Marie (nee Luck) Possin died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun surrounded by her loving family.

Edna is survived by her children: Alan (Venice) Beske of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, Dale (Dorothy Gertsch) Beske of Verona, Wisconsin, Carla (Howard) Hansen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Craig (Barbara) Beske of Maplewood, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Edna Beske will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at North Burnett Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
David and Kate Gausman
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results