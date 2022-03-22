Edna Caroline Marie Beske (nee Possin)

WAUPUN - Edna Caroline Marie Beske (nee Possin), 101, daughter of Edgar and Marie (nee Luck) Possin died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun surrounded by her loving family.

Edna is survived by her children: Alan (Venice) Beske of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, Dale (Dorothy Gertsch) Beske of Verona, Wisconsin, Carla (Howard) Hansen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Craig (Barbara) Beske of Maplewood, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Edna Beske will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at North Burnett Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.