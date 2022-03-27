Edna (Eddie) Josephine Skalitzky Hoffman

Aprill 1, 1926 - March 20, 2022

MADISON / SARASOTA SPRINGS, FL - Edna (Eddie) Josephine Skalitzky Hoffman, age 95, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born in Sun Prairie on April 1, 1926 to George and Edna (Klecker) Skalitzky. She grew up on their small farm just outside of town with her brother Stephen and sisters Marian and Joan. Following WWII Eddie met and married Charles D. Hoffman, a founding member of the Hoffman House Restaurants.

Edna was the quintessential homemaker and a great matriarch of an ever-expanding family-eight children, 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She created loving, nurturing homes for her family in Wisconsin and Illinois, and an idyllic vacation spot in Sarasota, Florida. She was an active volunteer in many local service organizations. She loved to sing and was a regular member of church choirs over the years.

Her generosity and acts of kindness inspired all who knew her. Her true gift was her ability to make others feel loved and appreciated. She made friends of all ages wherever she went. She enjoyed playing cards and was always determined to win, which she did more often than not.

She was preceded in death by her brother Stephen and sister Marian Jesberger; her husband Charles; daughters: Marilyn Fuss and Theresa Kandis; and sons-in-law: Ronald Fuss and Michael Cornale. Eddie leaves behind her sister Joan Rortvedt (Charles); daughters: Jean C. Hoffman, Barbara K. Hoffman (James Austin), Deborah Ellis (Thomas), Beth Edwards (Thomas); sons: Charles Hoffman Jr. (Deborah) and Gary Hoffman.

She lived a full and fulfilling life. Surrounded by her daughters during her final days, her last words were, "No regrets." She will be greatly missed.

Her family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding care provide during her final days by Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

A mass and celebration of life will take place in June. Details will be announced in advance.

Donations in her honor can be made to Sacred Hearts School, 221 Columbus Street, 53590.

