Schutz, Edna L.

DEFOREST/LEEDS - Edna L. Schutz, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at The Legacy of DeForest. She was born on March 23, 1934, in Columbus, Wis., to Emil and Ada (Steinbach) Leistikow.

Edna married Robert "Bob" Schutz on Aug. 21, 1954, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Arlington, Wis., and had a wonderful life with him.

Edna loved to help people in a very giving and humble way. She enjoyed baking and was known for her pfeffernusse Christmas cookies, which she shared with many. She loved visiting with family and friends, enjoyed playing cards and a friendly game of cribbage or dominoes. They enjoyed traveling every winter all over the United States, to other countries and going on cruises. Edna looked forward to participating in activities with her Red Hat Group and at The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. She was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where she shared her faith with others through her words and actions.

Edna is survived by her husband, Bob, of 66 years; sister, Zelda Droster; sisters-in-law, Julie Leistikow, Margo (Peter) Holzman and Maida Schutz; as well as many special friends, nieces, nephews, and their children. Much appreciated was the loving care given by nieces, Sue Miller and Roxann Grinde.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Hazel (Herman "Bud" Manke); brothers, Glen and Bruce (Joan); brother-in-law, Marvin Droster; sisters-in-law, C. Joan Woodward and Sandra Radewan; and brothers-in-law, Harold and Wallace Schutz and Gordon Radewan.

Per Edna's wishes a committal service will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with Pastor Jacob Scott officiating, at the Greenwood Cemetery in North Leeds, Wis.

A special thank you to the UW Health Care Direct team, especially Kara, and to Agrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. Edna lived life to the fullest, unconditionally loving her husband, family and friends, especially her many nieces and nephews.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralserice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250