Coffman, Edward McKenzie

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Edward McKenzie Coffman, distinguished military historian and revered teacher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, died on Sept. 16, 2020, at Thomson-Hood Veteran Center in Wilmore, Ky. He was 91.

Mac Coffman is survived by his wife, Anne, of 65 years. They met at the University of Kentucky when she was an undergraduate student and he was working on his Ph.D. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. He leaves three children, Anne Wright Coffman (Paul Schmidt), Lucia Hassen (Matthew), Edward Coffman (Danielle); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Society of Military History.

