WINDSOR - Edward F. "Ed" Hysell, age 81, passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born on Jan. 2, 1939, in Fountain Township, Wis., the son of Theodore Hysell and Lucille (Wilcox) Hysell Winchell. He was united in marriage to Donna Legler on April 2, 1960. Ed worked for Oscar Mayer for 33 years in varying capacities, retiring in 1996 as the supervisor of electricians. Ed enjoyed working on cars, watching sports, being an all-around handyman, and playing golf in his later years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna; his children, Todd Hysell, Vicki Snyder and Cari (Mike Rademacher) Hysell; eight grandchildren, Alicia Snyder-Carmen, Ian Snyder, Logan Snyder, Lance Snyder, Ty Gruenenfelder, Kolin Rademacher, Corey Rademacher and Samantha Krakow; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ardie Haschke, Violet Jones and Ted Hysell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters; and son-in-law, Jeff Snyder.

A celebration of life will be held after Covid-19 restrictions loosen.

The family would like to thank The Legacy and Heartland Hospice for their care the last two months. Memorials may be made to the DeForest/Windsor Food Pantry or Heartland Hospice.

