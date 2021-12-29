Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Jepsen
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
May, 7 2022
5:00p.m.
Tenney Park's John Wall Pavilion
Send Flowers

Jepsen, Edward Andrew

MADISON - Ed Jepsen was born in Rockford, Ill., on June 28, 1950, and left planet Earth on Christmas morning 2021, after living with cancer for nearly five years. A born scientist, he will be remembered by family and friends for his kindness and generosity, intellectual curiosity, passionate care for planet Earth, sense of humor, enthusiasm and sincere interest in the well-being of others.

Ed married Kristin Groth in July of 2000, and they brought much love and joy to each other's lives. They shared a love of the outdoors, of plants and trees, wildlife, the arts, various community volunteer activities and travel. And if family or friends joined them? Bonus. They enjoyed a honeymoon to England, a music cruise in the British Virgin Islands, plays and museums in New York City, and traveling to Jepsen family reunions, and treasured exploring our National and State parks.

Ed's spirit needed nature. Wherever he was, he loved to seek out and explore the highest peak. He enjoyed annual winter camping trips and jumping into rivers - with or without clothes on. He was a voracious reader, but if given a choice, he'd always opt for going, doing, exploring and experiencing.

Ed encouraged his brothers, and others, to think about how to make a difference and leave a legacy - to be deliberate and do something that would make a positive difference in the world and with people.

Ed spent most of his adult life in Madison, Wis., where he married his first wife, Karen, and welcomed their children, Andrew and Kira, all while earning a double master's degree in forestry and forestry soils from the University of Wisconsin.

Andrew lives in Westlake Village, Calif., with his wife, Sarah, and their children, Ryan and Audrey. His daughter, Kira, is married to Jameson Brown, and they live in Boston, Mass., with their infant daughter, Celine.

Ed, "Dzia Dzia," was magical with little ones. Even at 71 he was a child at heart, heading right to the floor to play with them. He was never too tired to snuggle and share a book, such as "Who Sank the Boat?", one of Ryan's favorites. Ed loved his 37 years of working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with a focus on conservation, resource management and stewardship. He was responsible for longitudinal plant studies related to climate change, and traveled extensively in the Midwest to gather data and tend to department projects. He felt lucky to have a career he truly loved, and he instilled the value of that in Andrew and Kira.

Ed and Kristin met as volunteers for Tenney Park and the Yahara River Parkway in Madison, east side parks they both valued and supported. A crowning volunteer effort for Ed was his work with the Friends of Yahara River Parkway, a nonprofit group that advocates for the parkway and adjacent parks. Under his leadership and decades of work, the Yahara Parkway underpass for East Johnson Street was completed. Pedestrians and cyclists no longer had to dodge cars to cross East Johnson Street. Ed was fondly nicknamed "Captain Tenacity" for his Yahara Parkway work.

Trout fishing was a passion of Ed's, as were hiking, canoeing and kayaking. He valued the underpinnings of democracy and supported politicians who promoted policies that would help create a more equitable world. He looked forward to the PBS NewsHour and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and pondered and acted on ways to make our world a better place. He commuted on bicycle, shared a car with Kristin for many years, and was always mindful of sustainable choices.

Ed loved "Weeona," a Central Wisconsin lake cabin surrounded by forest, owned by beloved friends who treated him like family. In typical Ed fashion, he demonstrated his profound appreciation for his frequent visits to Weeona by creating a comprehensive, sustainable forest management plan which provided them with a blueprint to maintain the wild nature of this property for generations to come.

Ed was the second oldest of seven brothers, born to John and Angela "Nelly" Jepsen. For the past 30 years, the brothers and their families have gathered for a family reunion every other year, in various locations across the United States. On each of these reunions, Ed was the scout and planner for the best hikes, mountains to climb, rivers to canoe/kayak and places to fish. For each reunion he planned one especially challenging outdoor activity, or the "bi-annual family death march," as his son Andrew affectionately called it. Ed's nieces and nephews still laugh about the wind-blasted canoe trip in Door County, the marathon canoe trip on the Saugatuck River in Michigan and the trudge up a "fourteener" in Colorado. All had fond memories of these adventures and Ed was revered as "the nature app" for his extensive knowledge of fauna, flora, geology and history on these adventures - and any time in the outdoors. His friends and family will miss that.

It has been said that "people die in the manner in which they lived," and Ed was no exception. The last phase of Ed's life was filled with love, grace, humor and his dedication to the search for truth. "Ed always wanted to know the truth, even when it was hard," Kristin said affectionately. "He would say, 'Then we can make good choices.'"

10 days before he died, Ed's phone was exploding with loving texts and phone calls. He observed, "It seems like people just can't get enough of me." He was right, everyone wishes they had more time with him. Ed will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all the people whose lives he touched.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela (Nelly) Jepsen. He is survived by his wife, Kristin Groth; son, Andrew (Sarah), and their children, Ryan and Audrey; daughter, Kira Brown (Jameson) and their daughter, Celine; his first wife, Karen; and brothers, John (Pat), Alan (Marisa), Stan (Barb), Stephen (Mary Ann), Chris (Tori) and Chuck; as well as their 17 children and two grandchildren. He is also survived by many in Kristin's family and countless friends who also helped him leave this earth feeling well and truly loved.

Memorials to honor Ed are easy: Give a gift of time or money to help heal our environment, promote equity or protect our democracy. Be recklessly kind. Get a vaccine.

A gathering to celebrate Ed will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Tenney Park's John Wall Pavilion in Madison, with a program at 7 p.m., and end with a toast to Ed as the sun sets over Lake Mendota at 8:06 p.m. Ed was always on the lookout for a good sunset.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
7
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m.
Tenney Park's John Wall Pavilion
Madison , WI
May
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Tenney Park's John Wall Pavilion
Madison , WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Terry, Lori, and Kelly
January 16, 2022
I had the pleasure of knowing Ed through his Volunteer work at the Goodman Community Center. He will truly be missed such a kind, considerate caring gentleman. Edith Hilliard
Edith Hilliard
Other
January 11, 2022
A beautiful tribute. All the world is blessed by having had Ed in it. I am very sorry for your loss.
Mary Murray
Friend
January 11, 2022
Chris, Tori, I´m so sorry.
Mary Ann Kelly
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Ed's family and friends. His passing is a great loss, personally and to the environment and society he cared for. I had the privilege to work with Ed, and had great respect for him as a colleague and a person.
Steven Ugoretz
Work
January 8, 2022
I feel honored to be a close friend to Ed's brother Chris & his wife Tori. It is through them that I have gotten to know Ed. I admire his passion for nature, and his very important forestry work. His qualities of kindness, good humor, intelligence-a wonderful brother, parent, husband, and friend will certainly live forever
Terry Triplett
Friend
January 5, 2022
Kris, I´m so sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. Corby emailed me to let me know. I´m sorry I never met Ed, but I´m so happy you found each other. I´m hoping the love and memories you shared give you some comfort as you grieve.
Lauie and Dan Neunaber
January 3, 2022
I had the pleasure of serving with Ed on the Long-Range Planning Subcommittee of the City Parks department and you are right, I wish I had been able to spend more time with him. He was passionate about Madison's Parks. For each project he led, e.g., memorials and volunteers he had a keen sense of where he thought the City should go and how far the policies he put forward could be taken. He was both wry and sly and he approached every task with an elfish sense of humor. I enjoyed every time I was with him whether it was at a meeting, movie of the Film Festival, the Tenney Park celebration, or just out in the community on a bike. I will miss him and I'm glad our paths crossed. He brought light into every opportunity.
Stephen Webster
Other
January 1, 2022
Ed was always so dynamic and wonderful .... I was a member of the city committee in 1995-96 that first planned out the removal of nearly all Thornton Avenue (along the Yahara) and creating more greenspace and a bike/ped path. That plan was great.... but it's the easy part. Ed did the hard part.... following up, going to meetings, raising the issue, advocating, questioning and pushing..... and today's path -- which is exactly as we planned it -- is there only because of Ed's leadership and tireless advocacy. THANK YOU, Ed!!!
Bert G. Zipperer
Friend
December 30, 2021
There are some people who you think will live on forever, and wish they would still be here on planet earth. That is Ed. I lived just a half a block from his first home on North Few Street. He invited me in and showed me his wood stove burning stove which was placed and built with loving care for his family. Ed always saw the good in life and what could be. He was charismatic, sincere and dedicated advocate and leader for the Yahara River Parkway. I was always amazed how happy the volunteers were with Ed as their guide for the task on hand. He was always working shoulder to shoulder with them. You knew, that they gave their best. Ed also, was an inspiration for making the John Wall Family Pavilion a reality. His keen insight and encouragement was a catalyst for the volunteer group to accomplish this gift to the neighborhood and our city. I, and I think, many others, feel that we are a bit better because we knew and worked with Ed. My condolences to Kristin and the family.
Mary Lang Sollinger
Other
December 29, 2021
Ed was a wonderful, caring, thoughtful, intelligent, and giving person. He touched many peoples' lives in a very positive way. His passing is a tragic loss for all of us and we mourn along side you Kristin. I offer my deepest sympathies at this very difficult time.
Todd Smith
Friend
December 29, 2021
Ed and I were co-workers in Wisconsin's Air Management program for more than 15 years, from my arrival in 1991 until he took a position elsewhere in DNR, I always enjoyed talking with him and appreciated his knowledge of and passion for our environment. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
Anne Urbanski
Work
December 29, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. I have a very fond memory of taking a road trip with Ed, Karen and some co-workers to New Orleans for the Jazz fest. He was a wonderful person.
Jane Woods
Friend
December 29, 2021
Dear Kris and Family, We were so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. We always enjoyed having a conversation with Ed when passing your house on a dog walk. Ed was always very kind and had such a nice smile. We will surely miss him on Woodburn Drive.
Chris and Fred Kraemer
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed's passing. Prayers & love for your family as you say your goodbyes. God bless your hearts with His amazing grace.
Jerry & Sue Antczak
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results