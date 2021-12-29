Menu
Edward Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Peterson, Edward A.

STOUGHTON - Edward A. Peterson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a long, well-fought battle with Gulf War Syndrome. He was born into the family of Carroll and Marian Peterson on Dec. 10, 1964, at the age of 15 months.

Ed joined the U.S. Army and served in Desert Storm. He was stationed in Germany, where he met Heike.

Ed was an avid collector of memorabilia, and a lifelong Wisconsin sports fan.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie Peterson; sisters, Susan (Michael) Brown and Sally (Mike) Heinzeroth; brother, Jack (Vicki) Peterson; and his best friend, Linda McCord. Ed is further survived by nephews, Josh (Nicole) Brown and family, Jacob Peterson (Meg); niece, Alyssa (Blake) Trombley; and great-niece, Charlene (Jolin) Alto and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Justin Heinzeroth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society, Stoughton Veterans Memorial Park, or Badger Honor Flight.

A special thank you to the staff of the Madison VA Hospital, SSM Health at Home Hospice, and to Linda for the loving care she gave our brother all these years.

Please share your memories of Ed by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Services

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so glad we have stayed in touch and friends throughout the years. You are an amazing man, and we will miss you very much! Thank you for your service. May you rest in peace my friend. Love you!!
Amie Snyder
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss and appreciate Ed´s service.
Renee Vedvig
December 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
December 29, 2021
