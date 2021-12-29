Peterson, Edward A.

STOUGHTON - Edward A. Peterson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a long, well-fought battle with Gulf War Syndrome. He was born into the family of Carroll and Marian Peterson on Dec. 10, 1964, at the age of 15 months.

Ed joined the U.S. Army and served in Desert Storm. He was stationed in Germany, where he met Heike.

Ed was an avid collector of memorabilia, and a lifelong Wisconsin sports fan.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie Peterson; sisters, Susan (Michael) Brown and Sally (Mike) Heinzeroth; brother, Jack (Vicki) Peterson; and his best friend, Linda McCord. Ed is further survived by nephews, Josh (Nicole) Brown and family, Jacob Peterson (Meg); niece, Alyssa (Blake) Trombley; and great-niece, Charlene (Jolin) Alto and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Justin Heinzeroth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society, Stoughton Veterans Memorial Park, or Badger Honor Flight.

A special thank you to the staff of the Madison VA Hospital, SSM Health at Home Hospice, and to Linda for the loving care she gave our brother all these years.

