Acker, Edwin J.

MIDDLETON - Edwin J. Acker, age 104, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, June 7, 2021. Edwin was born at home on the family farm on Highway Q in the Town of Westport, the first of six children of Henry Sr. and Veronica (Hellenbrand) Acker.

Edwin attended St. Peter's Catholic School in Ashton until fourth grade. After completing fifth and sixth grade in Westport, he left school to help on the farm. As a young man in 1936, Edwin went to a farm on High Road in the Town of Springfield to work as a hired hand. There he met Apollonia Bollenbeck and married her on Feb. 8, 1938, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton. He eventually took over ownership and operations of the farm.

Edwin was a lifelong farmer and lived on the farm until his death. Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to Canada with family and friends, and playing cards. He drove his 1959 McCormick Farmall 560 tractor in Middleton's Good Neighbor Festival Parade for eight years, the last year being 2018 at age 101. Edwin was honored for service to the Good Neighbor Festival receiving the Middleton Good Neighbor Award in 2017. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Edwin is survived by eight children, Donald (Mary Jo) Acker, Diane (Wayne) Dohse, Jean Frisch, Stephen Acker, Michael Acker, Stanley (Marlies) Acker of Redgranite, Gerald (Jeanine) Acker and Richard (Darlene) Acker, all of Middleton; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; brothers, Henry Acker Jr. of Waunakee and Linus Acker of Middleton; and sister-in-law, Lucille Acker of Middleton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Apollonia; daughter, Rosemary; his sister, Esther; brothers, Walter and Paul; and sisters-in-law, Magdalene Acker, Delores Acker and Theresa Acker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Ashton. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday.

Edwin will be remembered for his hard work, devotion to his family and fun-loving nature. The family would like to extend special thanks to Father Brian Wilk and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

