SUN PRAIRIE - In memory of Edwin S. Addison III, who passed away Nov. 15, 2020, and Jayne Ann Addison, who passed away March 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Edwin and a remembrance for Jayne at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie on Saturday, March 6. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and service is at 11 a.m. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

