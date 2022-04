Edwin "Pete" Kastberg

PRAIRE DU SAC - Edwin "Pete" Kastberg, of Prairie du Sac, WI, passed away March 28, 2022, on his 91st birthday.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene "Molly" Miller Kastberg.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held May 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home Inc., 251 Water Street, Sauk City, WI. There will be a lunch afterwards.

Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.