Carroll, Eileen Marie

EAGAN, Minn. - Eileen Carroll was a longtime resident of Madison but had resided in Minnesota the last 19 years. Eileen was long-time, active parishioner of Queen of Peace Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Ward. Eileen is survived by three sons, Michael (Doris), Richard, and Patrick (Lynne); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Outside of family, Eileen enjoyed many social endeavors but in particular she enjoyed following Wisconsin athletics and attending Badger football games.