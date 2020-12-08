Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eileen Carroll

Carroll, Eileen Marie

EAGAN, Minn. - Eileen Carroll was a longtime resident of Madison but had resided in Minnesota the last 19 years. Eileen was long-time, active parishioner of Queen of Peace Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Ward. Eileen is survived by three sons, Michael (Doris), Richard, and Patrick (Lynne); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Outside of family, Eileen enjoyed many social endeavors but in particular she enjoyed following Wisconsin athletics and attending Badger football games.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Your Mom was at our home many times. She had such engaging personality and.was just like family. I am sure my parents are thrilled to be reunited.with your Mom. With sympathy for your loss. Tim McCormick
Tim McCormick
December 20, 2020
Such Beautiful memories of our neighbors next door. So sorry for your loss. May God Bless You All. Another Angel in Heaven !!
Patricia McCormick Ludwig
December 19, 2020
Sending support and sympathy to all of Eileen´s family. Such fond memories growing up with such a great neighbor and friend. My Mom and Eileen were such great friends.
Jeanne McCormick
December 19, 2020
Eileen was such a wonderful lady and a dear friend. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Colleen W
December 10, 2020
To the children of Eileen Carroll I extend my deepest sympathies on the death of your dear Mom. She was a close friend of my Mom, Laura Barden. They so enjoyed each other´s company. Heaven is lucky to have them now. Take care. Mary K. Durham NC
Mary Kramer
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results